ACTION DAY: Temperatures to tumble in Tucson Tuesday

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona is expected to see low temperatures and rain next week.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas said a cold front will swing through Tuesday. Jan. 9.

The highs will be in the 70s during the day Tuesday but they will plummet as the sun goes down.

The front will likely bring scattered showers across the Tucson area with snow possible in the mountains.

Early morning showers are possible Wednesday but not guaranteed.

For the rest of the week, Tucsonans will be treated to absolutely perfect weather -- sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

