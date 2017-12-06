New range on Fort Huachuca site of live fire exercises this weekend

The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
A minimum-custody inmate has walked away from a supervised work crew on Wednesday, Dec. 6 near the ASPC-Safford sewage pond, according to a news release from Arizona Department of Corrections.
Many people eat too much during the holiday season. A lot of people feel uncomfortable when they do. But for an increasing number of people in Southern Arizona and all over the country, having an upset stomach is a symptom of disease. This week is Crohn's disease and Colitis Awareness Week.
The new range creates an environment where units can simulate an attack and defend their perimeter.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called for a First Alert Action Day as freezing temperatures are expected to hit southern Arizona between Thursday night and Friday morning.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
