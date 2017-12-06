New range on Fort Huachuca site of live fire exercises this weekend

Soldiers assigned to Company A, 40th Expeditionary Signal Battalion man their positions and deliver defensive fire during an exercise on the fort's Range 1B in September. (U.S. Army photos by Tanja Linton)

Soldiers assigned to Company A, 40th Expeditionary Signal Battalion man their positions and deliver defensive fire during an exercise on the fort's Range 1B in September. (U.S. Army photos by Tanja Linton)

The 40th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Company C is scheduled to conduct defense live fire exercises Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, on Fort Huachuca's newly constructed Range 1B.

According to a news release from the fort's public affairs office, similar exercises were conducted by the battalion's Company A back in September.

The new range creates an environment where units can simulate an attack and defend their perimeter.

Soldiers will conduct day and night fire events around 9 a.m. and later in the day around 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday by using pyrotechnics to including tracer rounds, star clusters, parachute illumination rounds and smoke grenades. In addition to the use of pyrotechnics, Soldiers will fire a variety of weapons. This type of training prepares the unit for potential real-world operations.

Those who live on and off the fort may see and hear noise and light displays from the training.

