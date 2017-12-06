For some people, stomach aches are part of a serious disease

Many people eat too much during the holiday season. A lot of people feel uncomfortable when they do. But for an increasing number of people in Southern Arizona and all over the country, having an upset stomach is a symptom of disease. This week is Crohn's disease and Colitis Awareness Week.
The Arizona Department of Health keeps track of flu cases and so far this year there have been more than 670 confirmed cases, 94 of which are in Pima County.
According to the study, recently published in the American Journal of Public Health, smokers are seven times more likely to use pot daily than non-smokers.
As soon as a rattlesnake sinks its fangs into a victim, the venom starts traveling through the bloodstream. It’s a race against time to get to a hospital, the only place that readily offers anti-venom. A Tucson doctor is hoping to buy victims more of that precious time.
Looking to get rid of old, expired prescription and over the counter medication? The Marana Police Department and several of their community partners are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
