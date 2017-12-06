Cochise County amends special use and rezoning notice requirements

Cochise County has amended its notice requirements to allow more people to be informed about potential high intensity developments near their homes.

Under its previous regulations the Development Services Department contacted residents and property owners within 1,000 feet of a proposed heavy industry special use or re-zoning project.

Such developments could include an airport or airstrips, firearms range, manufacturing, storage of hazardous materials as a principal use, a feedlot, or electric generation plant.

At its November 28 regular meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved increasing the notification range to a minimum of 50 parcels, up to a maximum of three miles.

“We want to make sure we’re getting the word out and notifying community members of potential developments,” explained Robert Kirschmann, a Cochise County planner.

An additional change has reduced the notification area for non-heavy industry projects in County enclaves in and around Sierra Vista, such as Fry Town, from 1,000 to 300 feet.

“The Board of Supervisors wanted at least 50 people informed and because these areas are more densely populated and already have infrastructure in place, we felt 300 feet would be adequate,” said Kirschmann.

This new distance will also reduce the cost of sending letters to area property owners – the applicant is required to send notice before officially requesting a permit to gauge neighborhood reaction, and the County sends out a second notice once the application has been submitted.

The current requirements for non-heavy industry special use permits and re-zonings in areas outside of urbanized areas or in rural communities remains the same at 1,000 feet.

“This gives the public an opportunity to find out about what is happening and to have their say,” said Board of Supervisors chairman Ann English.

For further information about notice requirements call Development Services at 520-432-9240.

