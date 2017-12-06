Two more Tucsonans graduate USAF basic training

Both Arizonans graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Juan D. Leal III, is the son of Naomi J. and step-son of John B. Soltero of Tucson.
Leal is a 2017 graduate of Cienega High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force Airman Ricardo K. Solis-Arroyo is the son of Aniam Arroyo and Ricardo Solis of Tucson.
Solis-Arroyo is a 2016 graduate of Sonoran Science Academy, Tucson.
