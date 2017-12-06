Special Hiking Program at Fort Bowie National Historic Site

On December 15, Fort Bowie National Historic Site is excited to offer a special hiking program that will highlight the story of the Butterfield Overland Mail Route.

Join a volunteer guide for a 3 mile trek through the park and traverse the same route that stage coach passengers experienced over 150 years. Along the way, you will learn about the history of this stage line and immerse yourself in the amazing natural landscape of Apache Pass.



Spaces are limited. To reserve a spot, call the Fort Bowie NHS Visitor Center at 520-847-2500 x25.

The program will start at 12:00 pm (noon) and will last 2-3 hours. Participants will meet at the trailhead on Apache Pass Road and board a shuttle van for a short ride to the program’s start location.

This hike is rated as moderate to strenuous. Come prepared with sunscreen, water and snacks. Proper footwear and layered clothing is strongly advised, along with checking the weather forecast in advance.

