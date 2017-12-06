Arizona inmate walks away from work crew near Safford

A minimum-custody inmate has walked away from a supervised work crew on Wednesday, Dec. 6 near the ASPC-Safford sewage pond, according to a news release from Arizona Department of Corrections.

The inmate, identified as Juan C. Nunley, had been housed at ASPC-Safford since returning to prison in 2014 after being convicted out of Pima County. He was serving seven years for theft and trafficking in stolen property.

He was last accounted for at 11 a.m. Wednesday, but has not been seen since.

The ADC has dispatched chase teams, tracking dogs and the fugitive apprehension unit to find Nunley. Local authorities are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

