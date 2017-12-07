Atheist group installs controversial billboards in Albuquerque

The billboard American Atheists put up in Colorado, Virginia, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina in 2015. (Source: American Atheists)

A national atheist group has installed this billboard in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. (Source: American Atheists)

A national atheist group has installed this billboard in Albuquerque and Dallas. (Source: American Atheists)

A national atheist group is making national news again with a set of controversial billboards.

The American Atheists have installed two different billboards in four markets, including Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The first billboard, placed in Albuquerque and Dallas, shows a cartoon manger scene and features the text "Just skip church, it's all fake news. Happy Holidays from American Atheists!"

The second billboard, placed in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, features a picture of Saint Nick flying over a town with the text "Just like Santa Claus, the atheists are coming to town!"

In 2015 and 2016, the group also waves with billboards encouraging people to skip church for the holidays.

