Road closures for Fourth Ave. Winter Street Fair

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
(Source: Livefrom4th.com) (Source: Livefrom4th.com)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair kicks off this weekend, drivers can expect closures in the downtown area.

Fourth Avenue closes to traffic between University Boulevard and Eighth Street From 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7 to about midnight on Sunday, December 10.

The following roads will also shut down starting on Thursday, December 7:

  • Fourth Street between Third and Fifth Avenues
  • Seventh Street between Third and Fifth Avenues
  • Fifth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
  • Eighth Street from Hoff Avenue to Fourth Avenue

Sixth Street will remain open in the area through the weekend.

A Sun Tran Shuttle Bus will provide Tucson Streetcar service around the closure this weekend. Passengers can board the shuttle at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 9th Street and at University Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

For more information on route adjustments click HERE.

Fairgoers can take a free shuttle to the event location from the Pennington Street Garage or use a VIP taxi from the Tyndall Garage.

For more tips on downtown parking for The Fourth Avenue Street Fair click HERE.

