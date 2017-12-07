Fourth Ave. Winter Street Fair Dec. 8-10

The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair kicks off Friday Dec. 8 and goes through Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. The fair opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m.

The tradition has brought more than 500,000 people to downtown Tucson for nearly 50 years.

Fairgoers can enjoy amazing food, music and art from all over the world.

For road closure and parking information click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.