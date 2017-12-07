Operation Deep Freeze in effect tonight

The Salvation Army's Operation Deep Freeze is in effect tonight, as freezing temperatures are expected for most of southern Arizona.

The program is initiated any time temperatures dip into the mid-30s or below. It gives people a chance to take a warm shower, eat a hot meal and have somewhere warm to sleep at night.

Anyone seeking shelter is accepted until 9 p.m. at the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House, located at 1002 N. Main Ave.

The Salvation Army said donations -- coats, blankets, gloves, socks and sweaters -- are need for the season.

You can drop donations off at the Hospitality House, all Naughton's Plumbing locations and any Vantage Bowling Centers.

