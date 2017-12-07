Help the Salvation Army make a child's Christmas

Each year, the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Giving Tree program provides toys and gifts to children in need in the Tucson community.

Now through Saturday, Dec. 23, you can help the Salvation Army do it again this year.

Simply pick a tag from one of their Christmas Angels Trees at the Tucson Mall, Park Place Mall, La Encantada and Foothills Mall.

Buy the toy on the list and drop it off at the malls or the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.

Some of the toy ideas are:

• Games

• Hot Wheels

• Balls

• Baby dolls

• Barbies

• Action figures

• Fisher Price toys

• Leap Frog

• Circo

• Playskool

• Musical toys

• Riding toys

• Stuffed animals

• Stocking stuffers

• Children's movies

• Craft kits

• Scooters

• Hair accessories

• Legos

• K'nex

• Bicycles with helmets

