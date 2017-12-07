Marana mom accused of stabbing toddler

A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.

The Marana Police Department said Kay Kunes, 42, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The MPD said the toddler was stabbed inside a home in the 12000 block of North Wind Runner Parkway on Nov. 9.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Kunes was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center the same day as the stabbing.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.