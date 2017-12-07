Tucson Fire Department chief announces retirement

Tucson Fire Department Chief Jim Critchley has announced his retirement after nearly three decades with the department.

According to TFD Public Information Officer Julian Herrera, Critchley announced his intention to retire to everyone in the department on Thursday, Dec. 7.

He didn't give a specific reason for the decision, except to say he just "feels it's time to retire," according to Herrera.

Critchley, who has more than 29 years with TFD, did not give a specific date for his last day on the job.

