Holiday decorations blowing in the wind

On Thursday, it wasn’t only trash cans and leaves blowing in the wind.

Holiday decorations for some homeowners flew all over the yard.

So we went to Winterhaven to see how those folks were dealing with the wind today.

Some said they can handle the cold, it's the wind that's a problem. The good news, it didn't cause a ton of trouble.

But as a precaution, some of the Winterhaven homeowners spent time Thursday afternoon securing their decorations. Some said they were even considering taking them inside each night.

Winterhaven, one of the most popular Christmas destinations in all of southern Arizona, knows a whole lot about getting into the holiday spirit.

Many of the homeowners have been decorating their homes for years and offered the following tips:

The best time to put up decorations is during the afternoon.

Secure your decorations and it will save you from seeing them out on the road or someone else's yard.

If decorations are fragile, bring them inside each night.

