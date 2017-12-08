UPDATE: Man shot dead after driving car at detectives, DPS says

Several law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Tucson late Thursday night.
Ex-Mesa police officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford was found not guilty of second-degree murder after he shot and killed an unarmed man at a Mesa hotel in January 2016.
A member of the Arizona Department of Corrections Chase Team found Juan C. Nunley on Thursday afternoon, hiding in an irrigation drain in a vacant lot.
A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.
A family on Tucson's south side said the thieves who took spotlight projectors from their home won't ruin the holidays for them.
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.
