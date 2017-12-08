UPDATE: Man shot dead after driving car at detectives, DPS says

One man is dead after he was shot by at least one detective on the east side of Tucson.

There were two detectives driving in the area of Beverly Avenue and Speedway Boulevard when they saw the man driving recklessly in the area around 7:41 p.m. Thursday, according to Raul Garcia, a Public Information Officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

When the DPS detectives tried to pull the man over, Garcia said he "failed to obey" their order and kept driving, eventually traveling toward the back of the Summit Hut parking lot at 5251 East Speedway Blvd. The detectives, who were both in the same vehicle, followed the passenger car.

Garcia said the driver turned the car around, facing head on with the detectives' car and stopped. The detectives got out of their vehicle and approached the suspect.

When the detectives got closer, the driver stepped on the gas, and accelerated toward the detectives. One of the detectives fired his gun "more than once" because he "feared for his safety," according to Garcia.

The car quickly veered away, hit a fence, and the tires continued to rotate and started a small fire, Garcia said. Tucson firefighters responded to the scene to help put out the small flames.

The man was reportedly killed by the gunshots, and not during the crash or small fire that occurred.

Garcia did not identify the chase suspect who was shot and killed, but said he is a 25 to 30-year-old black man.

The detectives involved have not been named and they were uninjured. Garcia explained that they were on assignment for another criminal investigation in the area when they spotted the vehicle driving recklessly.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the officer-involved shooting late Thursday night, including DPS investigators and Tucson Police Department officers. Garcia said there was some discussion over jurisdiction on the case, but that DPS is conducting both the criminal and administrative investigation.

By 1:00 a.m. Friday, investigators were still at the scene gathering evidence and taking pictures of the vehicles involved.

Garcia said that the suspect's vehicle eventually crashed into a fence in a residential area, in what looked like an apartment complex, and that it was a dangerous situation for the people who lived there. The fence likely kept the man's car from driving into homes.

