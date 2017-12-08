Badgers' girls get road win at Salpointe - Tucson News Now

Badgers' girls get road win at Salpointe

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson High overcame blowing an early 12-point lead Thursday night to beat Salpointe Catholic 50-42 in a girls basketball game at Lancers Gymnasium.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Badgers (8-1) and the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lancers (6-2).

Here are all your local hoops scores from Thursday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Santa Cruz Valley 27, Phoenix Christian 21
Kearny Ray 62, San Manuel 12
Marana 48, Catalina Foothills 24
Pima 53, Willcox 34
Baboquivari 71, Wellton Antelope 17
Palo Verde 61, Catalina 21
Rincon 56, Walden Grove 52

Benson Holiday Tourney

Benson 52, Patagonia 26
Douglas 52, Bisbee 27
St. David 42, Tombstone 23
Gregory 48, Sahuarita 25

Chinle Tournament

Safford 60, Chinle 59
Shiprock, N.M. 54, Safford 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kearny Ray 65, San Manuel 63
San Tan Foothills 71, Santa Rita 59
Baboquivari 69, Wellton Antelope 57
Tucson 73, Salpointe 64
Catalina Foothills 72, Marana 47
Cholla 52, Buena 48
Palo Verde 70, Catalina 41
Sahuaro 63, Pueblo 35
Sunnyside 47, Ironwood Ridge 41
Walden Grove 73, Rincon 42

Benson Holiday Tournament

Benson 50, Patagonia 49
Sahuarita 72, St. Augustine Catholic 60
Tanque Verde 64, San Miguel 41
Tombstone 70, St. David 67

Round Valley Tournament

Safford 69, Heber Mogollon 28
Safford 74, Pinon 44

    •   
