Badgers' girls get road win at Salpointe

Tucson High overcame blowing an early 12-point lead Thursday night to beat Salpointe Catholic 50-42 in a girls basketball game at Lancers Gymnasium.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Badgers (8-1) and the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lancers (6-2).

Here are all your local hoops scores from Thursday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Santa Cruz Valley 27, Phoenix Christian 21

Kearny Ray 62, San Manuel 12

Marana 48, Catalina Foothills 24

Pima 53, Willcox 34

Baboquivari 71, Wellton Antelope 17

Palo Verde 61, Catalina 21

Rincon 56, Walden Grove 52

Benson Holiday Tourney



Benson 52, Patagonia 26

Douglas 52, Bisbee 27

St. David 42, Tombstone 23

Gregory 48, Sahuarita 25

Chinle Tournament

Safford 60, Chinle 59

Shiprock, N.M. 54, Safford 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kearny Ray 65, San Manuel 63

San Tan Foothills 71, Santa Rita 59

Baboquivari 69, Wellton Antelope 57

Tucson 73, Salpointe 64

Catalina Foothills 72, Marana 47

Cholla 52, Buena 48

Palo Verde 70, Catalina 41

Sahuaro 63, Pueblo 35

Sunnyside 47, Ironwood Ridge 41

Walden Grove 73, Rincon 42

Benson Holiday Tournament



Benson 50, Patagonia 49

Sahuarita 72, St. Augustine Catholic 60

Tanque Verde 64, San Miguel 41

Tombstone 70, St. David 67

Round Valley Tournament

Safford 69, Heber Mogollon 28

Safford 74, Pinon 44

