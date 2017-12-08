Badgers' girls get road win at Salpointe

The Badgers beat the Lancers by eight plus we've got all of your local high school basketball scores.
NAU beats UA by 18 points.
As long as there are no setbacks between now and Saturday, Rawle Alkins will play his first game of the season against Alabama.
Christian Dvorak had an unassisted goal for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves.
Devin Booker is able to walk, albeit slowly. That's a major step toward recovery from a left adductor strain the Phoenix Suns star guard suffered in the fourth quarter Tuesday night in Toronto.
