WOMEN: Cats lose sixth straight game

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks protected their home court on Tuesday night as they defeated Arizona by a score of 84-66.

It was the sixth consecutive loss for UA.

Sam Thomas was Arizona’s standout tonight as she recorded her first-career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

JaLea Bennett was solid on the night with 13 points and seven rebounds while Kat Wright also scored in double-figures for the Wildcats (2-6) as she poured in 13 points.

Oliva Lucero led the Lumberjacks (3-4) with 23 points.

The next time the Wildcats will take the court again will be next Thursday, Dec. 14 as they face New Mexico State at 11 a.m. on School Day.

David Kelly contributed to this story.