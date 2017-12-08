ME: Rapper Lil Peep died from toxic effects of fentanyl and alprazolam

A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.
A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Tucson late Thursday night.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Tucson late Thursday night.
Rapper Lil Peep died from a combination of fentanyl and Xanax, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner.
Rapper Lil Peep died from a combination of fentanyl and Xanax, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner.
According to a news release from the Marana Unified School District, the school's administration contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department after parents notified the school of "an image of a gun and a shooting, which was possibly circulating on social media."
According to a news release from the Marana Unified School District, the school's administration contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department after parents notified the school of "an image of a gun and a shooting, which was possibly circulating on social media."
Ex-Mesa police officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford was found not guilty of second-degree murder after he shot and killed an unarmed man at a Mesa hotel in January 2016.
Ex-Mesa police officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford was found not guilty of second-degree murder after he shot and killed an unarmed man at a Mesa hotel in January 2016.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.