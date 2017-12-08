ME: Rapper Lil Peep died from toxic effects of fentanyl and alprazolam

It's officially an accident.

The Pima County Medical Examiner on Friday, Dec. 8, released the official cause of death for Rapper Lil Peep, who died before a concert in Tucson last month.

The medical examiner's report said the 21-year old died from a toxic combination of fentanyl and Xanax.

Xanax is a popular anti-anxiety drug and is a tranquilizer.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid.

Lil Peep also tested positive for hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, cocaine, tramadol, naloxone and THC.

You can read the autopsy report HERE and the toxicology report HERE.

Lil Peep was found dead in his tour bus outside of The Rock concert venue on Nov. 15, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The rapper, whose real name is Gustav Åhr, was 21.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said no one had seen the rapper for awhile, so his manager went to check on him, and found him unresponsive on the tour bus just before 9 p.m.

Tucson fire medics treated Lil Peep on the scene, but were not able to save him.

Other drug paraphernalia was found on the tour bus, according to Dugan.

There is no sign of foul play, according to TPD.

Lil Peep's agency, First Access Entertainment, released the following statement on Facebook.

I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing. I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him. - Sarah Stennett, First Access Entertainment

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.