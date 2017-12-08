KOLD INVESTIGATES: Fentanyl Fears

Another warning for the community during the Holidays: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its seeing an increase in car break-ins around the county.
Another warning for the community during the Holidays: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its seeing an increase in car break-ins around the county.
A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.
A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Tucson late Thursday night.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Tucson late Thursday night.
KOLD News 13 sat down with Tucson Fire Chief Jim Critchley, who will retire before the end of 2017.
KOLD News 13 sat down with Tucson Fire Chief Jim Critchley, who will retire before the end of 2017.
Rep. Trent Franks announced his immediate resignation on Friday, Dec. 8, one day after he said he wouldn't until the end of January.
Rep. Trent Franks announced his immediate resignation on Friday, Dec. 8, one day after he said he wouldn't until the end of January.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.