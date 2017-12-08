PCSD see increase in car break-ins

Another warning for the community during the Holidays: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its seeing an increase in car break-ins around the county.

PCSD said the majority of break-ins have happened during the early morning or late at night and the main culprit is car owners and drivers leaving their cars unlocked.

PCSD said to never leave valuable items on a seat or somewhere a thief can see it.



To help combat the increase in break-ins, PCSD urges car owners to lock their door and bring valuables inside the home or put them in a trunk.



The department is also joining a nationwide campaign called #9PMRoutine. The goal is to have folks take all valuables out of their car and lock all doors at 9 p.m. or right before you go to bed.

