BOYS HOOPS: Nogales too much for Tucson

Nogales used an 18-4 second half run to distance themselves from a pesky Tucson squad and win on the road 87-69 over the Badgers.

The Apaches (6-2) got their season off to a flying start going 4-1 at the Salpointe Tipoff Classing where they finished in 3rd place.

The Badgers (5-3) went 3-1 at their season-opening tournament in Yuma (Southwest Rotary Classic).

The first basketball rankings for the 2017-18 season will be announced on December 18.

Here are all your Southern Arizona basketball scores from Friday:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bisbee 86, Miami 78

Gilbert Mesquite 77, Ironwood Ridge 57

Globe 99, San Manuel 74

Marana 54, Canyon del Oro 36

Mountain View 62, Maricopa 57

Phoenix Horizon 94, Rincon 71

Buena 94, Flowing Wells 67

Sabino 73, Empire 43

Cienega 66, Salpointe 47

Benson Holiday Tournament

Patagonia 52, San Miguel 36

Sahuarita 61, Tombstone 51

St. Augustine Catholic 67, St. David 27

Tanque Verde 41, Benson 29

Round Valley Tournament

Safford 66, Show Low 46

Whiteriver Alchesay 79, Safford 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilbert Mesquite 80, Ironwood Ridge 25

Marana 36, Canyon del Oro 34

Phoenix Horizon 49, Rincon 40

Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Florence 33

Tucson 59, Nogales 39

Amphitheater 38, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 34

Flowing Wells 51, Buena 44

Sabino 57, Empire 30

Cienega 65, Salpointe 45

Benson Holiday Tourney

Patagonia 37, Sahuarita 34

