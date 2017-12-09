Man arrested near Bisbee on rape charges from Missouri - Tucson News Now

Man arrested near Bisbee on rape charges from Missouri

CCSO arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Buckley at a residence near Bisbee on an outstanding warrant from Lee Summitt Police Department in Missouri for charges of Rape and Statutory Rape. (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office.) CCSO arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Buckley at a residence near Bisbee on an outstanding warrant from Lee Summitt Police Department in Missouri for charges of Rape and Statutory Rape. (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office.)

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said was wanted for rape in Missouri. 

On Thursday, CCSO arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Buckley at a residence near Bisbee on an outstanding warrant from Lee Summitt Police Department in Missouri for charges of Rape and Statutory Rape, CCSO said.

CCSO said the FBI had been involved in the search for Buckley. An arrangement is in place to have Buckley extradited back to Missouri.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pope Francis wants to change the Lord's Prayer

    Pope Francis wants to change the Lord's Prayer

    Friday, December 8 2017 1:29 PM EST2017-12-08 18:29:39 GMT
    Friday, December 8 2017 1:29 PM EST2017-12-08 18:29:39 GMT

    Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.

    Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.

  • 8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-09 03:43:37 GMT
    SOURCE: 8-year-old's motherSOURCE: 8-year-old's mother

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

  • Family loses job, home, car before Christmas

    Family loses job, home, car before Christmas

    Saturday, December 9 2017 3:15 PM EST2017-12-09 20:15:41 GMT
    Randi said her father lost his job this week. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Randi said her father lost his job this week. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home. 

    It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly