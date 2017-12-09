Man arrested near Bisbee on rape charges from Missouri

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said was wanted for rape in Missouri.
Another warning for the community during the Holidays: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its seeing an increase in car break-ins around the county.
A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Tucson late Thursday night.
KOLD News 13 sat down with Tucson Fire Chief Jim Critchley, who will retire before the end of 2017.
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.
Two thieves used stolen credit cards to pay a skydive center to take a video that investigators later acquired. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the couple to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
A North Fairmount mother is searching for answers after her 6-year-old’s wheelchair was stolen from out of the family’s front yard.
