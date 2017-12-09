Man arrested near Bisbee on rape charges from Missouri

CCSO arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Buckley at a residence near Bisbee on an outstanding warrant from Lee Summitt Police Department in Missouri for charges of Rape and Statutory Rape. (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office.)

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said was wanted for rape in Missouri.

On Thursday, CCSO arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Buckley at a residence near Bisbee on an outstanding warrant from Lee Summitt Police Department in Missouri for charges of Rape and Statutory Rape, CCSO said.

CCSO said the FBI had been involved in the search for Buckley. An arrangement is in place to have Buckley extradited back to Missouri.

