Firefighters stop flames from reaching building in Tucson

Firefighters responded to some burning trailers Saturday afternoon near midtown Tucson.

The flames moved from the trailers to some wooden pallets and cardboard boxes, according to a release from the Tucson Fire Department.

They threatened a nearby business in the 3400 block of N. Dodge Boulevard, which is near Alvernon Way.

Nearly two dozen firefighters had the flames completely under control in about 40 minutes, according to the release.

Fire Captain Julian Herrera, a department spokesman, stated in the release that business owner can protect their property by reducing the amount of flammable material around the building.

Nobody was hurt from the flames.

