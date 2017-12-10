JC HOOPS: Pima rolls South Mountain

The No. 5 Pima Community College women’s basketball team (8-2, 5-0 in ACCAC) took complete control of its game in the second half Saturday and beat South Mountain Community College 102-59 at the West Campus.

The Aztecs (8-2, 5-0 ACCAC) outscored the Cougars 62-20 in the second half, blowing the game open with a 15-3 run to close out the third quarter.

PCC produced four scorers in double figures as freshman Jacqulynn Nakai led the way with a team-high 18 points to go along with seven assists.

Fellow freshman Shauna Bribiescas finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aztecs remain undefeated in ACCAC conference play heading into the holiday break.

They return to action at the West Campus Gymnasium for the annual Bruce Fleck Classic from Dec. 28-30.

They’ll play Harcum College on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile The 10th ranked PCC men (8-1, 4-1 in ACCAC) went right at SMCC winning 112-79 and handing the Cougars their first conference loss of the season.

The No. 10 ranked Aztecs defeated the No. 20 ranked Cougars (9-2, 4-1) 112-79 at the West Campus Gymnasium.

The Aztecs (8-1, 4-1 ACCAC) were up on the Cougars (9-2, 4-1) by as much as 43 points in the second half.

Sophomore Keven Biggs (Cienega HS) finished with a game-high 26 points on 6-for-13 shooting from three-point range.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus next Saturday, Dec. 15 when they host a non-conference game against West Wing Prep at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.