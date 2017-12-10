JC HOOPS: Pima rolls South Mountain

Deandre Ayton had 29 points and 18 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Arizona outlasted Alabama 88-82.
Both the ranked Aztecs women (#5) and men (#10) win big over the Cougars.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as Larry Fitzgerald goes for another step on his NFL pedestal.
Sergei Bobrovsky made sure that Josh Anderson's early goal would be enough for the Blue Jackets.
Nogales used an 18-4 second half run to get a road win over the Badgers.
