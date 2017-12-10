Police investigating a pedestrian hit by vehicle on Speedway and Craycroft

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Speedway and Craycroft in Tucson, Officials said.

The Tucson Police Department said the person hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later upgraded to non-life threatening at the hospital.

Westbound Speedway is closed from Craycroft to Woodland.

We will have updates when they are available.

