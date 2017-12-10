Police investigating a pedestrian hit by vehicle on Speedway and Craycroft

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Speedway and Craycroft.
Deandre Ayton had 29 points and 18 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Arizona outlasted Alabama 88-82.
Firefighters responded to some burning trailers Saturday afternoon near midtown Tucson. The flames moved from the trailers to some wooden pallets and cardboard boxes, according to a release from the Tucson Fire Department.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said was wanted for rape in Missouri.
Another warning for the community during the Holidays: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its seeing an increase in car break-ins around the county.
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.
The inmate, who has schizophrenia and had refused to take medications, says the injuries he suffered in the Boulder County Jail should not have happened.
