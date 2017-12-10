Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Tucson's east side - Tucson News Now

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Tucson's east side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Sunday night in a crash on Tucson's east side, according to Tucson Police Department.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman, said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash near E Golf Links road and S Wilmot Road.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 10. Dugan said the driver appeared to lose control of the bike.

Police have blocked a few lanes to investigate what happened.

