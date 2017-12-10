Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Tucson's east side

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Sunday night in a crash on Tucson's east side, according to Tucson Police Department. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman, said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash near E Golf Links road and S Wilmot Road.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Speedway and Craycroft.
Deandre Ayton had 29 points and 18 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and Arizona outlasted Alabama 88-82.
Firefighters responded to some burning trailers Saturday afternoon near midtown Tucson. The flames moved from the trailers to some wooden pallets and cardboard boxes, according to a release from the Tucson Fire Department.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said was wanted for rape in Missouri.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
