ACA deadline is Friday

There is less than a week to sign up for health insurance for next year.

The Affordable Care Act deadline is Friday, December 15.

Many people have said as premiums increase, health insurance is too expensive.

Anna Monterosso with HalSi Insurance said there are some options to cut down on costs.

She said there are subsidies available for people at certain income levels.

And some people are even looking at paying a penalty upfront to have lower monthly payments.

Ambetter is the only ACA compliant carrier in Pima County, so healthy adults are looking at exploring their options outside that carrier.

"If someone is healthy and they want a lower cost option, there are options out there," said Monterosso. "They would still have to pay the penalty, that is one of the big things that we tell them up front is you have to pay the penalty if you get an alternative option that is not Ambetter."

Monterosso recommends sitting down with your accountant before making this decision. This is a good financial decision in the long run.

She also said there are a lot of misconceptions for health insurance for small business owners. She said that is an area HalSi Insurance specializes in and agents are able to find plans that are not too expensive.

