No, someone did not mistake a mountain lion for a lost cat

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face.

The caption says:

FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me."

 It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, but it's a hoax, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.

AZGFD published a notice on its Facebook page last month asking people not to contact them about the mountain lion.

While AZGFD appreciates tips from concerned citizens, this case is closed.

If you see the post, laugh and enjoy it, but don't worry. No one is trying to give a wild mountain lion a bath.

