No, someone did not mistake a mountain lion for a lost cat

The Winterhaven Festival of Lights kicked off its 68th season Saturday, Dec. 9.
The Winterhaven Festival of Lights kicked off its 68th season Saturday, Dec. 9.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Tucson teens Saturday night Dec. 9 after they sped away from a border patrol checkpoint, according to a news release. CBP said the teens fled from the checkpoint when agents tried to perform an immigration inspection on the 19-year-old driver and the18-year-old passenger. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree along Interstate 19 near Arivaca Road. After the crash agents found a 24-year-old female Me...
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Tucson teens Saturday night Dec. 9 after they sped away from a border patrol checkpoint, according to a news release. CBP said the teens fled from the checkpoint when agents tried to perform an immigration inspection on the 19-year-old driver and the18-year-old passenger. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree along Interstate 19 near Arivaca Road. After the crash agents found a 24-year-old female Me...
It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face. The caption says: FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me." It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, b...
It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face. The caption says: FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me." It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, b...
The University of Arizona fought its way back into the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.
The University of Arizona fought its way back into the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.
There is less than a week to sign up for health insurance for next year. The Affordable Care Act deadline is Friday, December 15.
There is less than a week to sign up for health insurance for next year. The Affordable Care Act deadline is Friday, December 15.
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.
On Tuesday, Dec. 12 Alabamians will cast their vote in the 2017 special election for U.S. Senate.
On Tuesday, Dec. 12 Alabamians will cast their vote in the 2017 special election for U.S. Senate.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.