Wildcats back in AP Top 25 as ASU jumps to No. 5

The University of Arizona jumped back into the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.

The Wildcats (7-3) have won four straight, including victories over UNLV, then No. 7 Texas A&M and Alabama. UA was No. 23 in the poll released on Monday.

Arizona State grabbed No. 5 in the poll, thanks in large part to a huge upset of then No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence on Sunday. The Sun Devils (9-0) also had five first-place votes.

Villanova (10-0) took over the top spot in the poll with 41 of 65 first-place votes to hop over Michigan State, which earned 19 first-place votes to climb from third to second. They were the favorites to take over at the top following unanimous No. 1 Duke's weekend loss at Boston College.

Wichita State climbed three spots to No. 3, followed by Duke and Arizona State. The Sun Devils (9-0) jumped 11 spots and earned the other five first-place votes after winning at then-No. 2 Kansas to extend their best start since the 1974-75 season.

The Jayhawks fell to No. 13 after two losses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

