CBP: Tucson teens crash car after fleeing checkpoint

The FCC will vote Thursday, Dec. 14, whether to lift net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama Administration in 2015.
They've been operational for two weeks and the new body scanners at the Pima County Detention Center busted two suspected smugglers.
The Winterhaven Festival of Lights kicked off its 68th season Saturday, Dec. 9.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Tucson teens Saturday night Dec. 9 after they sped away from a border patrol checkpoint, according to a news release. CBP said the teens fled from the checkpoint when agents tried to perform an immigration inspection on the 19-year-old driver and the18-year-old passenger. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree along Interstate 19 near Arivaca Road. After the crash agents found a 24-year-old female Me...
It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face. The caption says: FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me." It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, b...
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.
Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a Shreveport woman's body in a south-central Louisiana lake a day after she was reported as missing from Alexandria.
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.
