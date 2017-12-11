CBP: Tucson teens crash car after fleeing checkpoint - Tucson News Now

CBP: Tucson teens crash car after fleeing checkpoint

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CBP) (Source: CBP)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Tucson teenagers Saturday night Dec. 9 after they sped away from a border patrol checkpoint, according to a news release.

CBP said the teens fled from the checkpoint when agents tried to perform an immigration inspection on the 19-year-old driver and the18-year-old passenger.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree along Interstate 19 near Arivaca Road.

After the crash agents found a 24-year-old female Mexican national and a 19-year-old male Mexican national in the trunk.

The teens were arrested for human smuggling and the Mexican nationals were arrested for immigration violations.

CBP said no one needed medical attention after the crash.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Many in Pima County could be affected by loss of net neutrality

    Many in Pima County could be affected by loss of net neutrality

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-12 01:28:19 GMT
    (Source: Sean Weigold Ferguson)(Source: Sean Weigold Ferguson)

    The FCC will vote Thursday, Dec. 14, whether to lift net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama Administration in 2015.

    The FCC will vote Thursday, Dec. 14, whether to lift net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama Administration in 2015.

  • New scanners already stopping smugglers at Pima County Jail

    New scanners already stopping smugglers at Pima County Jail

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:37 PM EST2017-12-12 00:37:32 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    They've been operational for two weeks and the new body scanners at the Pima County Detention Center busted two suspected smugglers.

    They've been operational for two weeks and the new body scanners at the Pima County Detention Center busted two suspected smugglers.

  • BREAKING

    Winterhaven is open, here's what you need to know

    Winterhaven is open, here's what you need to know

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:39 PM EST2017-12-11 21:39:30 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Winterhaven Festival of Lights kicked off its 68th season Saturday, Dec. 9.

    The Winterhaven Festival of Lights kicked off its 68th season Saturday, Dec. 9.

    •   
Powered by Frankly