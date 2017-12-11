New scanners already stopping smugglers at Pima County Jail

They've been operational for two weeks and the new body scanners at the Pima County Detention Center busted two suspected smugglers.
A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Tucson late Thursday night.
Rapper Lil Peep died from a combination of fentanyl and Xanax, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner.
According to a news release from the Marana Unified School District, the school's administration contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department after parents notified the school of "an image of a gun and a shooting, which was possibly circulating on social media."
