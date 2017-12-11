CBP: Convicted child rapist caught sneaking into US

A man convicted of raping a child and sexual battery was caught sneaking into the United States this weekend, federal authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Border Patrol said Artemio Raul Escobar-Ramirez, 42, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 9, in the mountains west of Arivaca.

CBP said Escobar-Ramirez was convicted of raping a child in 2006 and aggravated sexual battery in 2008.

"Records indicate Escobar-Ramirez has an extensive criminal history in the United States and was previously removed from the country in 2014 after incarceration for his crimes," CBP said in a news release. "He will be held in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations, and re-entry of an aggravated felon."

