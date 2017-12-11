Many in Pima County could be affected by loss of net neutrality

The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
The Tucson Police Department said the intersection at South 6th Avenue and East Ajo Way is closed in all four directions because of a traffic collision.
The Honor Flight program contributes about $1,000 per veteran so they can travel for free. According to Mansur, the southern Arizona chapter has done 23 flights for 785 veterans.
The Tucson Unified School District governing board will discuss a plan to possibly merge Catalina and Rincon High Schools at their meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 12.
The FCC will vote Thursday, Dec. 14, whether to lift net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama Administration in 2015.
