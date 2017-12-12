Intersection at 6th and Ajo closed after crash

The Tucson Police Department said the intersection at South 6th Avenue and East Ajo Way is closed in all four directions because of a traffic collision.

TPD said a truck collided with a motorcycle with two riders in the intersection of 6th and Ajo on Monday night. The two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck fled the scene, police said.

Police later located the driver and the truck. Police are investigating the incident, TPD said.

TPD said there is no estimated time for the intersection to reopen.

We will have more information when it is available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.