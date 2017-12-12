One dead in midtown shooting - Tucson News Now

One dead in midtown shooting

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Tucson police.

Police said the call came in about 12:45 a.m.

A man was found in his vehicle near the 700 block of East Pastime Road with gunshot trauma, according to police.

Police said the shooting is possibly gang-related, and there are no suspects in custody.

Police have not yet released any other details.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Senate GOP on track to OK judicial pick rated not qualified

    Senate GOP on track to OK judicial pick rated not qualified

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 1:25 PM EST2017-12-12 18:25:47 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:38 PM EST2017-12-12 19:38:36 GMT
    Republicans are moving ahead with a confirmation vote for one of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees despite a rare "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association.
    Republicans are moving ahead with a confirmation vote for one of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees despite a rare "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association.

  • Governor appoints new Superior Court judge for Pinal County

    Governor appoints new Superior Court judge for Pinal County

    The presiding judge of Casa Grande Municipal Court is headed to the Pinal County Superior Court bench.
    The presiding judge of Casa Grande Municipal Court is headed to the Pinal County Superior Court bench.

  • One dead in midtown shooting

    One dead in midtown shooting

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:57 AM EST2017-12-12 11:57:16 GMT

    One man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Tucson police.

    One man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Tucson police.

    •   
Powered by Frankly