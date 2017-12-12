One dead in midtown shooting

One man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Tucson police.
They've been operational for two weeks and the new body scanners at the Pima County Detention Center busted two suspected smugglers.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Tucson teens Saturday night Dec. 9 after they sped away from a border patrol checkpoint, according to a news release. CBP said the teens fled from the checkpoint when agents tried to perform an immigration inspection on the 19-year-old driver and the18-year-old passenger. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree along Interstate 19 near Arivaca Road. After the crash agents found a 24-year-old female Me...
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.
Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Salvador Melendez said a 48-inch water main broke around 8:05 a.m.
Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured.
It was a typical busy breakfast rush at the 5 & Diner in Scottsdale, AZ. But then a stranger ordered eggs and bacon and left behind a lot more than the $17 he owed for his food.
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.
