One dead in midtown shooting

One man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Tucson police.

Police said the call came in about 12:45 a.m.

A man was found in his vehicle near the 700 block of East Pastime Road with gunshot trauma, according to police.

Police said the shooting is possibly gang-related, and there are no suspects in custody.

Police have not yet released any other details.

