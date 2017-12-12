Geminids expected to be year's best meteor shower - Tucson News Now

Geminids expected to be year's best meteor shower

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: NASA) (Source: NASA)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Stargazers, get ready for a dazzling show Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the year's best meteor shower, the Geminids, reaches its peak.

NASA says the shower will peak between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and dawn on Dec. 14.

Viewing conditions will be good thanks to a waning crescent moon, and meteor rates will be about one per minute, according to Bill Cooke with NASA's Meteroid Environment Office.

Scientists expect the most meteors between midnight and 4 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Also happening during the shower, the 3200 Phaethon asteroid, the mother of this shower, will also be visible. You can see the path 3200 Phaethon here

The best viewing will be away from city lights. 

Star Finder Dec by Tucson News Now on Scribd

    For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.

    It has been quite a journey for Leon Rucker and his relatives to get to Tucson from their home in Atlanta, Georgia - the former home of Frederick Douglas Wilburn Jr. before he moved to southern Arizona in 2014.

    A lot of perspectives, concerns, and thoughts on the plan Tuesday night, so many, in fact, that public comment portion was extended twice, with two overflow areas opened up to accommodate the crowds.

