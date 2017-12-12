Geminids expected to be year's best meteor shower

Stargazers, get ready for a dazzling show Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the year's best meteor shower, the Geminids, reaches its peak.

NASA says the shower will peak between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and dawn on Dec. 14.

Viewing conditions will be good thanks to a waning crescent moon, and meteor rates will be about one per minute, according to Bill Cooke with NASA's Meteroid Environment Office.

Scientists expect the most meteors between midnight and 4 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Also happening during the shower, the 3200 Phaethon asteroid, the mother of this shower, will also be visible. You can see the path 3200 Phaethon here.

The best viewing will be away from city lights.

Star Finder Dec by Tucson News Now on Scribd

