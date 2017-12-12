Tuesday's Tail: Roxie & Puppies!!

Cuteness overload on today's Tuesday's Tail. Roxie and puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.

Roxie is a very sweet and mellow Rottweiler, Shepherd, Lab mix. She is 8-years-old and was brought in because other dogs were picking on her at her new home. Roxie is an older pup and can go home with for just $18.

Also, two cute and super fun 3-month-old puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes. They are little brown and white Shepherd mixes. Thelma and Louise are $68 each.

Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.

Whoever adopts our animals in Tuesday's Tail will get a free bath and brush from Wags My Tail at Ina and Shannon.

