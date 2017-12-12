Tuesday's Tail: Roxie & Puppies!!

Cuteness overload on today's Tuesday's Tail. Roxie and puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.
Cuteness overload on today's Tuesday's Tail. Roxie and puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.
Today Tuesday's Tail are 6 year-old Mona and 1 1/2 year-old Bella. These two young sweethearts are hoping to find homes during this weekend’s Santa Adoption Party with Tucson Electric Power.
Today Tuesday's Tail are 6 year-old Mona and 1 1/2 year-old Bella. These two young sweethearts are hoping to find homes during this weekend’s Santa Adoption Party with Tucson Electric Power.
The Maricopa County Animal Control and Care wants to make sure that owners are aware of the dangers that surround a pet this time of the year.
The Maricopa County Animal Control and Care wants to make sure that owners are aware of the dangers that surround a pet this time of the year.
A dog seems to really enjoy jumping on a trampoline - but only in private.
A dog seems to really enjoy jumping on a trampoline - but only in private.
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.