Tuesday's Tail: Roxie & Puppies!! - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail: Roxie & Puppies!!

Roxie, 8-year-old shepherd-lab mix and Thelma and Louise 3-month-old puppies. (Source: Tucson News Now) Roxie, 8-year-old shepherd-lab mix and Thelma and Louise 3-month-old puppies. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Cuteness overload on today's Tuesday's Tail. Roxie and puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.

Roxie is a very sweet and mellow Rottweiler, Shepherd, Lab mix. She is 8-years-old and was brought in because other dogs were picking on her at her new home. Roxie is an older pup and can go home with for just $18.

Also, two cute and super fun 3-month-old puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.  They are little brown and white Shepherd mixes. Thelma and Louise are $68 each. 

Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.  

Whoever adopts our animals in Tuesday's Tail will get a free bath and brush from Wags My Tail at Ina and Shannon.

