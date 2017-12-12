WATCH: Fat squirrel caught stealing chocolate, lip balm

For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
It has been quite a journey for Leon Rucker and his relatives to get to Tucson from their home in Atlanta, Georgia - the former home of Frederick Douglas Wilburn Jr. before he moved to southern Arizona in 2014.
A lot of perspectives, concerns, and thoughts on the plan Tuesday night, so many, in fact, that public comment portion was extended twice, with two overflow areas opened up to accommodate the crowds.
Last week, Time magazine named the Silence Breakers as “2017 Person of the Year,” applauding those who have bravely spoken out about sexual assault and harassment, shining a light on an issue that is all too prevalent. 1 in 6 American women will be raped.
A crash involving two vehicles, including a State Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed northbound Interstate 19 at the Ajo Way off ramp.
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.
