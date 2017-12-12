One person dies in rollover on I-19 in Sahuarita

The single-vehicle crash happened at 11:54 a.m. in the median at Duval Mine Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)

One person died in a rollover crash on I-19 in Sahuarita on Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 11:54 a.m. in the median at Duval Mine Road.

The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle that was northbound on I-19.

No further details were immediately available. This story will be updated as new information is released.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.