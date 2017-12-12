Sheriff: Runaway's absence involves 'suspicious circumstances'

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released updated information about a missing person case involving a 17-year-old boy who went missing in June.

According to a news release dated Nov. 21, there are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the extended absence of Lincoln Stevens. Stevens was reported as a runaway on June 2.

No further details about what the circumstances may be was released.

He is described as white, 5-foot-9, 125 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for reward, by text or phone at 88-CRIME, or by going online to 88crime.org.

