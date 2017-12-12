Many residents upset about new road plan for Pima County

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide on a two-year plan that would repair more than 27 miles of roads in the county.

By a narrow 3-2 vote along party lines, the Pima County Board passed a 2-year neighborhood road plan that will pave or preserve 212 miles of roads in the coming year.

The $20 million for the initial year will come from a hike in property taxes. Most of the money will be used to preserve roads rather than replace them, stretching the dollars available.

That has angered many residents in Green Valley, who say the roads need fixing and replacing, not a seal coat, which some compare to just painting the road.

"68 percent of our roads are failed," said Jessica Schiff, a member of the Green Valley Council. "We don't fit into the engineers perspective of let's preserve the best roads we have."

The plan was recommended by the Transportation Advisory Committee also by a narrow 7-6 vote.

A large contingent of Green Valley residents showed up at the Tuesday morning meeting urging the board to reconsider the distribution of the money.

The town council thought it had worked out a compromise, which would mean $600,000 for the town's roads the first year. Instead it got $51,300.

"It's unfair," said Don Weaver, the President of the Town Council. "We've been neglected for years."

Karen Thornton brought more than 600 petition signatures with her to the board meeting but says the plan was passed despite their objections.

"It doesn't work for us, for Green Valley," she said "We don't have roads that can be preserved."

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy, whose district includes Green Valley said he will seek a way to have the board reconsider.

The money will be distributed not only to each district based on a property tax formula but also to Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and South Tucson.

The breakdown per district:

District 1 - $4.75 million – 25 percent

District 2 - $3.12 million – 17 percent

District 3 - $3.8 million – 20 percent

District 4 - $3.7 million – 20 percent

District 5 - $3.4 million – 18 percent

