Emerge! is looking for donations for its Holiday House

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ

Emerge! is looking for donations for the Holiday House.  

Holiday House is a donation-driven event where participants choose holiday gifts for their families in a safe environment, at no cost to them.  The event is in need of donations to do just this. 

Interested in helping?  There are several different ways to do so: 

  • Organize a donation drive (toys, socks, underwear etc.)
  • Volunteer before, during, or after the event, by contacting Theresa Ulloa at 750-7212 or theresau@emergecenter.org
  • Donate items from the Wish List (see below). New, unwrapped items can be dropped off at 2545 East Adams Street, Tucson 85716, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 14. 

