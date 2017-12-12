UPDATE: AZ State trooper injured in crash that closed NB I-19 at Ajo

A crash involving two vehicles, including a State Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed northbound Interstate 19 at the Ajo Way off ramp.

According to a Department of Public Safety news release, the trooper was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle when it was struck from behind by another car.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the trooper has been arrested and is facing possible DUI charges.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

I-19 Northbound at SR 86/Ajo Way: The exit is closed because of a collision. #tucson — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 13, 2017

