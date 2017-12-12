Artists sought to host Youth Arts Festival activities

The Sierra Vista Arts and Humanities Commission and Cochise College are seeking artists to host art-based activities for children in grades K-8 during the Youth Arts Festival on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College.

Participating artists will be provided with basic supplies, lunch, and a $50 stipend. Organizers are seeking activities highlighting a wide variety of arts opportunities to include 3D art, 2D art, theater, music, dance, creative writing, and crafts. Student volunteers will be present to assist lead artists with their activities.

Proposals from artists are due by Friday, Dec. 29, and proposal forms are available at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “Youth Arts Festival.”

YAF Artist Proposals 2018 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Proposals can be submitted via email to Virginia Thompson at thompsonpfauv@cochise.edu or delivered to (by mail or in person) the Oscar Yrun Community Center at 3020 E. Tacoma St. Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.

Please label letters with attention to “Youth Arts Festival” and care of “Teresa Penny.”

For more information, call (520) 458-7922.

