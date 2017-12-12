J.O. Combs Unified School District December Student of the Month Recognition

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness. This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting.
For the month of December, students were presented with a Certificate of Special Recognition. A photograph was taken with the Governing Board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.
The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Caring:
