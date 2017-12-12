Saguaro National Park - Rincon District hosts holiday night drive through

Continuing a holiday tradition, Saguaro National Park’s Rincon Mountain District (East) will open the Cactus Forest Loop Drive for special starlight driving tours on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 28.

Park rangers will lead a series of 90-minute tours beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing every 30 minutes after that, with the last tour at 8 p.m. Visitors will drive their own cars on the tour, which includes a short walk on a fully accessible trail. Space is limited on all programs and advance reservations are required. Reservations are accepted by telephone at (520) 733-5153, or in person at the visitor center at 3693 South Old Spanish Trail (approximately 3 miles east of Houghton Road).

These tours are a perfect way to connect family and friends to the natural world of the desert at this festive time of year. This year’s “Holiday Cactus Caravan” will focus on the natural history and human lore of the winter solstice.

“Visitors appreciate this one opportunity each year to enjoy the Cactus Forest Drive at night,” said Park Ranger Melanie Florez, in a recent news release.

At overlooks along the way, tour leaders will explore the holiday significance of dark, star-filled skies over the park’s wilderness, the symbolism of evergreen plants in the winter season, and the importance of park wildlife in celebrating the world of the saguaro cactus.

Hot cider and cookies will be available at the visitor center before and after each tour. Vendors will offer free samples in the park’s gift shop, and families can get a poster of the park with a quick pre- and post-tour quiz. If you’ve not been out recently, this is a great time to look inside a saguaro, or enjoy short park science videos, in our exhibit room.

Participants should carry their own water and snacks in the car, bring a flashlight for use at stops, and dress for the night’s weather, as the program will run rain or star-shine. Programs are suited to all age levels and physical abilities. There is no charge for the program, but regular park entrance fees of $15 per vehicle apply (good for seven days at both districts.) The Saguaro and Interagency Annual (including Military and 4th Grader passes) and Lifetime (Senior, Golden Age, and Access) passes will be honored for entrance.

Further information and reservations for these and many other park programs is available by calling the visitor center at (520) 733-5153, on-line at www.nps.gov/sagu, or by writing to Saguaro National Park, 3693 South Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730.

