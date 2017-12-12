PACC to begin transition to new building - Tucson News Now

PACC to begin transition to new building

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
New shelter being built behind the old one on Silverbell Road. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center) New shelter being built behind the old one on Silverbell Road. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home. 

Bonds for the new PACC facility were approved by voters in 2014, via Prop. 415, which authorized Pima County to borrow up to $22 million to improve the existing shelter.  A new building, just east of the existing will open, marking the completion of Phase 1 of construction.  According to PACC by January 2018 contractors will begin work on Phase 2 of the new shelter, which involves a partial demolition and remodel of the existing shelter built back in the 1960s. 

For the next two weeks staff at PACC will begin the move to the new building.  To make this transition as smooth as possible for everyone, officials with PACC planned two closures.  One of which was on Monday, Dec. 11 and a full-day closure on Monday, Dec. 18.  

Those who have pet medical emergencies during this time should contact PACC's Pet Support Center at (520) 724-7222.

PACC operations will be conducted from both the old shelter and the new building to the east.  Those interested in adopting an animal should still visit the old shelter first, until they see signs directing them to the new building.  

Sundt Construction contractors will likely remain onsite adding finishing touches to the new building through Dec. 25. 

The new PACC building opening this month includes a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic for emergencies and routine care, a pet support center, adoptions lobby, expanded cat and dog housing areas, and administrative offices for PACC staff. In addition, the facility has several modern animal care amenities including:

  • Fresh air and natural lighting throughout the facility
  • Well-designed plumbing and cleaning systems 
  • Expanded cat housing areas with two-sided cat condos
  • Indoor/outdoor canine housing units
  • Isolation spaces for disease control
  • Completely separate cat and dog housing areas

Completion of both phases is expected in summer 2018. When finished, the new PACC shelter will measure about 60,000 square feet, which is nearly double the size of PACC’s existing facility. For more information on this project, visit the PACC bond construction progress webpage. 

