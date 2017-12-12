PACC to begin transition to new building

Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.
Pretty soon the Pima Animal Care Center will have a new home, by December 26, all staff and animals will start the new year in a new home.
Anyone who suspects their pet may have had contact with the dead skunk or visited Jesse Owens Park on Dec. 9 should consult their veterinarian.
Anyone who suspects their pet may have had contact with the dead skunk or visited Jesse Owens Park on Dec. 9 should consult their veterinarian.
Cuteness overload on today's Tuesday's Tail. Roxie and puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.
Cuteness overload on today's Tuesday's Tail. Roxie and puppies, Thelma and Louise are looking for homes.
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.
Today Tuesday's Tail are 6 year-old Mona and 1 1/2 year-old Bella. These two young sweethearts are hoping to find homes during this weekend’s Santa Adoption Party with Tucson Electric Power.
Today Tuesday's Tail are 6 year-old Mona and 1 1/2 year-old Bella. These two young sweethearts are hoping to find homes during this weekend’s Santa Adoption Party with Tucson Electric Power.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.