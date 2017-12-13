Non-profit hit by burglar again

For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.

It has been a frustrating thing for the staff to deal with. The store is there to help the less fortunate, but the burglars are costing the non-profit money.

The latest case occurred at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, according to Christina Molina, assistant manager. The suspect hopped a back fence and then used bolt cutters to get into a door.

Molina told Tucson News Now, the suspect can be seen on surveillance video taking tools, a device that tests electronics, a compressor and even copper. Molina said the suspect pulled a number of the items over the fence and into a waiting car.



The workers thought those were the only things that went missing, however that wasn’t the case. A worker was moving trash to a dumpster using a fork lift, when the tank on the lift ran out of propane. The worker went looking for two additional propane tanks and found out they were gone as well. Adding propane to the list of items the suspect took on Saturday.



The group has filed several police reports with Tucson Police, with the hope of catching the suspect that has caused so much trouble for this thrift store.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 88-CRIME.

