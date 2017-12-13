Non-profit hit by burglar again

For the second time in three weeks the workers at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store have had to deal with burglars.
An El Mirage police officer died in the line of duty Tuesday during a foot pursuit of a wanted suspect.
When TPD arrived at the scene they discovered an adult male, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Edward Luna, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, inside a parked car.
Lincoln Stevens was reported as a runaway on June 2.
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.
