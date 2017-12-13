Businesses near Winterhaven frustrated by trash from visitors

Cheyenne Clark said the plaza has four large trash cans to throw away trash. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Cheyenne Clark showed up to work at Carpet One near Ft. Lowell and Country Club on Monday, Dec. 11, to find the parking lot full of trash.

She then realized Winterhaven had just started the previous weekend and the mess was left over from guests.

"It is just disappointing. Our receptionist cleans it up every morning," she said. "Last year we had some particularly bad days where there were dirty diapers and food containers and hot chocolate."

Now Clark is asking people to clean up after themselves.

She said the plaza where her business is located doesn't charge Winterhaven visitors for parking. She said making people pay isn't part of the Christmas spirit.

So, she's hoping the least people could do is throw away their trash.

"I just was frustrated. And like I said, last year we had some particularly bad days, and it just makes me think 'Wow, I know our city is kind and we have great people in our city,' so when you see it it just gets discouraging. It's frustrating," she said.

Clark said the plaza has four large trash cans to throw away trash. And if there isn't a bin nearby, she asks people to take their trash home and throw it away there.

